Bengaluru airport's hyperloop plan hits roadblock; BIAL explores other transport options

Hyperloop

Nearly three years after Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) and Virgin Hyperloop signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed hyperloop corridor from the Bengaluru airport, the project has run into hurdles.

As per the MoU signed in 2020, the distance of around 40 km between Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and the city centre was to be covered in just 10 minutes at 1,080 kmph.

"The MoU was aimed to assess how the hyperloop system could align with our plans. However, Virgin Hyperloop recently shifted its focus from developing a passenger transport module to a cargo transport one. It is difficult to provide an immediate or definitive timeline for the introduction of the hyperloop in Bengaluru," Hari Marar, managing director & CEO of BIAL, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.



"The hyperloop project is still a work in progress worldwide, despite some tests that have been conducted. Our collaboration with Virgin Hyperloop was aimed to establish a functional model for integrating a hyperloop system into the airport, transforming it into a future travel hub," said Marar.

BIAL also exploring options like drone taxis

Marar said that BIAL is actively collaborating not only with Virgin Hyperloop but also with other future transportation modes like drone taxis to explore how they can be integrated into the airport's infrastructure.

"For a future travel hub, various modes of transportation need to be seamlessly integrated. Along with the proposed Metro system, we examined the possibility of incorporating the hyperloop into the overall transportation network. Additionally, we are considering integrating future transportation modes such as drone taxis into a comprehensive multi-modal transport hub (MMTH)," Marar explained.

In 2018, Thumby Aviation introduced heli taxi rides (helicopter shuttles) between the Bengaluru airport and Electronics City, but later suspended operations. In October 2022, another firm, BLADE India, launched heli taxi services with a 15-minute ride between HAL airport and KIA. At present, BLADE operates between HAL and KIA on weekdays, offering tickets at Rs 5,310 per passenger, inclusive of taxes.

KIA serves around 1.05 lakh passengers per day. Nearly 72 percent of passengers disperse through cars and taxis, while the remaining 28 percent of passengers use buses.

Shuttle bus services between T1 and T2 of Bengaluru airport

In 2008, the state government planned a high-speed rail (HSR) connectivity from MG Road to the airport. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation submitted a detailed project report for the HSR corridor, promising to cover 33km in 25 minutes at a maximum speed of 160 kmph. However, due to the high costs and land acquisition issues, the project was put on hold.

Focus on Metro & suburban rail connectivity

The Karnataka government has shifted its focus towards enhancing Metro and suburban rail connectivity to the airport. The KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport Metro corridor (Blue Line) is expected to be completed by June 2026.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has already signed an MoU with BIAL, and the latter has agreed to construct two Metro stations -- Airport City (an at-grade station) and KIA Terminals (partially underground) -- within its premises.

The Airport City Metro station will be situated close to the first roundabout on the west, primarily serving airport employees and workers. The KIA Terminals Metro station, located within the terminal forecourt area inside the MMTH, will cater to passengers, visitors, and terminal employees. It is expected that the number of airport employees will increase from the current 30,000 to 1.1 lakh by 2033-2035.

Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE) is planning the KSR Bengaluru City-Yelahanka-Devanahalli suburban corridor. However, the civil work tender for the corridor is yet to be invited.

"BIAL and K-RIDE are collaborating to bring the suburban rail network closer to the terminal forecourt area and establish an underground rail station that can serve both terminals. If the plan and design materialise, the suburban railway station will be ideally located within 400-500 metres of the proposed MMTH," said a BIAL spokesperson.

Multi-Modal Transport Hub at airport

BIAL is coming up with an MMTH that plans to provide passengers with hassle-free and integrated travel options on the lines of airports at Zürich and Heathrow.

The MMTH will have an area of around 1.39 lakh square metres, which has parking facilities and retail development space. To ensure seamless connectivity, the airport terminal's metro station will be connected to the MMTH through a walkway.

"The MMTH will also house a range of retail, food and beverage, and entertainment facilities. Situated in front of Terminal 2, the hub will be complemented by a pair of lagoons. These lagoons serve a dual purpose by enhancing the hub's aesthetic appeal and aligning with BIAL's commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness. Their presence adds a touch of serenity and natural beauty, creating a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere for all visitors" said Marar.

T2 of Bengaluru airport

"The primary objective is to create a space that fosters inclusiveness and connectivity. Alongside transportation facilities, our vision is to develop a vibrant commercial environment that offers an enjoyable experience for visitors. We aim to showcase the best of Bengaluru's food and beverage options, as well as curate a selection of retail offerings. Our goal is to create a lively and exciting space where people can relax, socialise, and explore various culinary and shopping experiences. By combining transportation convenience with a dynamic commercial environment, we aim to make the MMTH a truly enticing destination for both travellers and locals," said Marar.

He said the airports will evolve beyond being mere points of arrival and departure. "Airports will transform into integrated travel hubs, where various modes of transportation converge to facilitate seamless travel to different destinations. The concept of an MMTH aligns with this emerging trend and is set to redefine the travel experience of all" he said.

"When travelling from Bengaluru to another city, for instance, one typically enters the city and then takes a bus or train to the desired destination. Our objective is to transform this approach. The MMTH will provide private car parking, a variety of taxi services, and most importantly, intercity and interstate bus connectivity," he explained.

"Imagine landing at the airport and being able to board a bus directly to Tirupati using the KSRTC's flybus service. Alternatively, you could arrive in Bengaluru and easily catch a bus to Mysuru or any other destination. This level of seamless travel will be made possible by the proposed world-class bus station located within the MMTH'' he said.

He said MMTH will be integrated with the Metro system, offering convenient access to and from the city. "As you exit Terminal 2, you can step directly onto the Metro. Likewise, passengers from any part of the city can reach the MMTH and easily move between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. The walking distance between Terminal 2 and the MMTH will be approximately 300 metres, while Terminal 1 will be around 500 -600 metres away. MMTH plans to bring together all modes of transportation, ensuring a seamless and convenient travel experience for everyone" he adds.