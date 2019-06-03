App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEL-Wipro partner to develop indigenous system on chip for tablets, secured phones

It is a fully-fledged chip with all interfaces such as USB-3 and other security features. SoC can be used in tablet devices to make our own secured phones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Wipro have developed a system on chip (SoC) that can be used for civil applications such as tablets and mobile phones, MV Gowtama, Chairman and Managing Director of BEL stated.

An SoC integrates all components of a computer or other electronic systems such as memory, central processing unit and input/output ports.

"It is a fully-fledged chip with all interfaces such as USB-3 and other security features. SoC can be used in tablet devices to make our own secured phones. We are also trying to see other applications for it," Gowtama told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the company's annual conference.

Close

"We have taken Wipro as the integration partner as they have a lot of experience. They are working with us closely at our facility at BEL," he added.

related news

While everything from the design to the verification of the chip was done in India, it is being manufactured in Taiwan as the fabrication techniques are unavailable in the country, a senior official in BEL said.

Initially, 500 chips were produced to be used for tablets, secured phones and Software Defined Radios (SDR). BEL is also working on EVM machines and some of the electro-optic applications such as sensors.

"Once we have different applications and it is proven, we can go in for big production," the official added.

Besides civil applications, the Defence PSU is also working closely with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to develop chips for phones that use the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System - NavIC, which the latter operates.

Existing mobile chipsets are not designed to receive NavIC signals which are at a different frequency from GPS. ISRO had earlier said it will work with the government and mobile chip manufactures regarding the same.

The senior official said BEL scientists are working closely with ISRO and developed and handed-over to ISRO the pilot hardware for the short code, which is used to send SMS and MMS.

ISRO is working on the long code, which is used for person-to-person communication and might take longer, the official added.​
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 02:27 pm

tags #BEL and Wipro #indigenous chip for electronic applications

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.