Being Human eyes 8-10% of sales from e-commerce in 2-3 yrs

Apparel brand Being Human, which launched its e-commerce operations early this month, is looking at 8-10 percent of its sales to come from this medium in the next two to three years, a top company executive said.

The company is planning to leverage its network of stores and warehouses across the country to dispatch online purchases, Manish Mandhana, chief executive officer, The Mandhana Retail Ventures, the global licensee of Being Human merchandise, told PTI.

"So far about 1-2 percent of our sales come from online. We are looking for more concentrated sales from our own online website and over the next two to three years, we expect it to account for about 8-10 percent of our topline," he added.

In the first phase of the launch of its e-commerce operations, the company will be fulfilling orders from eight stores, keeping an aim of engaging 50 percent of stores for deliveries in the next phase, he said.

Being Human at present has 65 stores in the country, and five in the international market. Mandhana said the company opens about 15-20 outlets annually.

It also retails its products through over 350 large-format stores in the country, and on e-commerce aggregators including Myntra and Jabong.

The company's website, which will enable ship-from-store, will be offering free deliveries on orders above Rs 1,499 and charge a marginal fee of Rs 99 for orders below Rs 1,499.

Also, this will be the first time that the company will introduce a return and refund policy. The customers will have a chance to return the products bought from its online store within 15 days free-of-charge and avail full refund.

The company closed financial year 2017-2018 with a turnover of Rs 260 crore, growing its sales by 20 percent annually, said Mandhana.