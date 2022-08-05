English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    RBI to conduct two-way fine-tuning liquidity operations depending on evolving conditions, Governor Das says

    According to central bank data, net liquidity absorbed by the RBI as on August 4 was above Rs 2 lakh crore, up from Rs 49,245 crore on a week ago

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct two-way fine-tuning liquidity operations depending on evolving financial conditions, the governor of the central bank said on August 5.

    “Going forward, the RBI will remain vigilant on the liquidity front and conduct two-way fine-tuning operations as and when warranted,” the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said during the bi-monthly Monetary Policy announcement.

    Also Read: RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates

    These will be mainly variable rate repo and reverse repo operations depending on the evolving liquidity position, he added.

    The central bank infuses liquidity in the system through repo operations and sucks it out by conducting reverse repo operations.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: RBI retains FY23 GDP growth forecast at 7.2%

    Das said that due to the steps undertaken by central bank, surplus liquidity in the banking system has come down from Rs 6.7 lakh crore in April-May to Rs 3.8 lakh crore in June-July. This was largely due to the variable rate reverse repo operations and Standing Deposit Facility, he said.

    The RBI, which is looking to scale back pandemic-era surplus, has ensured that liquidity will continue to be in surplus at least this year. Although RBI will continue to suck out liquidity surplus, the process is unlikely to be hurried, said bankers.

    According to central bank data, net liquidity absorbed by the RBI as on August 4 was above Rs 2 lakh crore, up from Rs 49,245 crore on a week ago.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bond market #liquidity #MPC #RRBI
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.