Axis Bank Q1 FY24 – Steady show, set to close the valuation gap with peers

The bank is well-capitalised and has a strong growth journey ahead. This should support improving return ratios and help close the 20 percent valuation discount to peers

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Decent quarter from the bank Rise in opex partly countered by trading gains Advances growth supported by retail as well as corporates Deposits continue to lag advances, quality improving Asset quality stable with a tad higher slippage At a valuation discount to peers, add for the long term Axis Bank (CMP: Rs 977, Market cap: Rs 300,868 crore) has reported a steady show in the first quarter of the current fiscal wherein reported profit got a boost from treasury gains that helped to offset the...