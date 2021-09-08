Banks Board Bureau recommends Atul Kumar Goel as MD, CEO of Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank

The Banks Board Bureau on September 8 recommended Atul Kumar Goel for the position of Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Punjab National Bank.

Apart from this, the Bureau chose Ajay Kumar Shrivastava as the candidate on the reserve list for the post. Prior to selecting the two candidates, the bureau interfaced with 11 candidates.

The names of the Atul Kumar Goel and Ajay Kumar Shrivastava were finalised, keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Banks Board Bureau said in a release.

Currently, Goel is CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director at UCO Bank. He is also on the board of Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd., The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. and Union Trustee Co. Pvt Ltd. and Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Associate of Indian Institute of Banking & Finance.

Prior to these, Goel also worked as CFO, Compliance Officer & Head-Investor Relations at Allahabad Bank. He has received an undergraduate degree from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Earlier in August, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved an extension of Punjab National Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer -- Ch. S. S Mallikarjuna Rao's -- term appointment till the date of his superannuation i.e. January 31, 2022. Rao was due for retirement on September 18 this year.