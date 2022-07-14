English
    Bandhan Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 132% YoY to Rs. 866 cr: Arihant Capital

    July 14, 2022
    Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Bandhan Bank to report net profit at Rs. 866 crore up 132% year-on-year (down 54% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16 percent Y-o-Y (down 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,459 crore, according to Arihant Capital.


    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 19% Y-o-Y (down 12 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,225 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 14, 2022 06:29 pm
