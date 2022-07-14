Bandhan Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 132% YoY to Rs. 866 cr: Arihant Capital

Bandhan Bank

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Bandhan Bank to report net profit at Rs. 866 crore up 132% year-on-year (down 54% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16 percent Y-o-Y (down 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,459 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 19% Y-o-Y (down 12 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,225 crore.

