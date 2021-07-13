Bajaj Finance Q1 Net Profit seen up 46.4% YoY to Rs. 1409.2 cr: ICICI Direct

Bajaj Finance Ltd. | The stock price jumped 22 percent in H1FY19, 34 percent in H1FY20, and 46 percent in H1FY21.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Finance to report net profit at Rs. 1409.2 crore up 46.4% year-on-year (up 4.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 21.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,040 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 13.5% Y-o-Y (up 11.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,399 crore.

