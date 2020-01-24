App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto, Triumph start manufacturing new mid-capacity motorcycles in India

The bikes produced under the brand will be available from 2022 and will have price starting at less than Rs 2 lakh, Triumph Motorcycles Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bajaj Auto and iconic British motorcycle brand Triumph on Friday formally commenced their non-equity global partnership to manufacture a new range of mid-capacity motorcycles in the country. The two automakers had announced a non-equity partnership in August 2017.

The bikes produced under the brand will be available from 2022 and will have price starting at less than Rs 2 lakh, Triumph Motorcycles Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said here.

The partnership will build a new engine and vehicle platform in the mid-capacity range (200-800 cc) and offer multiple options to address different segments in this class.

Close

"The triumph brand is an iconic one the world over. So, we are confident that there will be a huge appetite in India and other emerging markets for these new products," Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said.

related news

"The products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambition to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe," Triumph Motorcycles Chief Executive Officer, Nick Bloor said.

The Triumph-Bajaj collaboration will combine strength in design, technology, cost-competitive manufacturing and an intimate knowledge of key target markets to deliver a range of products and business successes, as per the pact.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies #motorcycles #Triumph

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.