Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto launches BS-VI range of 3-wheelers, completes transition to new emission norm

Commenting on the launch, BAL Joint President, Intracity Business Unit, Samardeep Subandh said: "The introduction of these models completes the transition of our entire product range to BS-VI emission norms ahead of time."

PTI
 
 
Bajaj Auto Ltd today said that it has launched its BS-VI range of commercial vehicles across brands -- RE, Maxima and Maxima Cargo. The company has launched 14 BS-VI compliant products across the RE, Maxima and Maxima Cargo brands and thus has transitioned to BS-VI regime for the entire three-wheeler range, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

With the upgrade, the RE brand now comes with fuel injection (FI) technology in a 236 cc engine across three fuel options -- CNG, LPG and petrol, it added.

In the Maxima brand, the same engine has been re-configured to meet BS-VI emission norms, the company said.

The diesel range across RE and Maxima brands meet the stringent BS-VI norms through systems like exhaust gas recirculation and catalytic converter with the same 470 cc diesel engine.

He further said,"We are confident that the new BS6 products in RE and Maxima range will further strengthen our leadership position in the market."

Bajaj Auto said it will also be providing three full free services inclusive of labour, filter and oil change across the range.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business #company #India

