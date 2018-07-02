Bajaj Auto June sales up 65% at 4.04 lakh units, reports highest-ever 3-wheeler sales

Two and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto sold 4.04 lakh units in June 2018, which were quite higher that Nomura expectation of 3.86 lakh units.

Its total sales grew by 65 percent over 2.45 lakh units sold in same month last year.

Domestic sales during the month shot up 85 percent year-on-year to 2.34 lakh units while exports jumped 44 percent to 1.70 lakh units, the company said in its filing.

Total motorcycle sales in June 2018 grew by 65 percent to 3.37 lakh units compared to 2.04 lakh units sold in same month last year.

Bajaj Auto reported highest-ever 3-wheeler sales that increased sharply by 66 percent to 66,677 units YoY in June 2018.

At 09:27 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,883.00, up Rs 71.85, or 2.56 percent on the BSE.