English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Axis Bank closer to buying Citigroup's Indian retail banking arm for $2.5 billion

    Various reports suggest that Axis Bank will need around six more months to merge its consumer business in the country with Citigroup’s once the acquisition comes through

    Moneycontrol News
    February 14, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

    Axis Bank Ltd is closer to finalising a deal to acquire the Indian retail banking business wing of Citigroup Inc for $2.5 billion.

    Subject to approval from the RBI, an agreement for the consumer unit is scheduled to be announced in the next few weeks.

    Various media reports have noted that the deal would include a cash component of less than $2 billion, accounting for the consumer business's liabilities. Citi's India retail business involves over 2.5 million customers and more than 1.2 million bank accounts.

    Last month, Moneycontrol had reported that Axis Bank was most likely to strike an all-cash deal for Citi's India retail assets, which could be worth $1.5 billion. This would include milestone payments of up to $300-400 million depending on the future performance.

    Axis Bank emerged as the lead buyer after beating out rivals like Kotak, another private lender which was reportedly "more aggressive" and had submitted a bid lower than that of Axis. Other factors like job security for current Citigroup employees, competition concerns, and more were also considered before taking the final call.

    Close

    Related stories

    Reports suggest that Axis Bank will need around six more months to merge its consumer business in the country with Citigroup’s once the acquisition comes through.

    To put Citi’s consumer business in India, which comprises credit cards, retail banking, home loans, and wealth management into perspective, the bank has 35 branches in the country and employs 4,000 people in the consumer banking business. It had a 0.6 percent market share in advances and 1.1 percent in deposits, along with 2.58 million credit cards outstanding, as of October 2021.

    The offloading of retail banking segments by Citigroup forms a part of the comprehensive restructuring undertaken by the US lender to do away with such operations in 13 countries, namely Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, whilst maintaining an exclusive focus on high-growth businesses like wealth management.

    This augurs well for Axis Bank as well, which is India's third-largest private sector lender and has been looking to boost retail loans to harness the pent-up demand in the wake of the pandemic.

    In January, the bank had stated that its quarterly profit more than tripled on robust earnings from lending and its non-core business fees and trading, as the easing of the coronavirus pandemic helped a revival of consumer demand.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Citgroup Global Markets #Citigroup #Citigroup retail banking #Retail banking
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 02:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.