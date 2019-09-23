App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank strike this week: ATMs likely to run dry, banks to remain open only for 3 days

At least four bank employees' unions have threatened to go on a two-day strike ahead of the weekend

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To protest against the recently-announced mega merger of public sector banks (PSBs), at least four bank employees' unions have threatened to go on a two-day strike ahead of the weekend, according to several reports.

Four bank employees' unions – All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) – have announced a nationwide strike on September 26 and 27.

The move might affect financial transactions at PSBs and their ATMs this week since it will lead to four non-working days this week. Several banks across the country will remain closed on September 26 and 27 due to the strike, on September 28 (the last Saturday of the month) and on September 28 which is a Sunday.

Close

However, online financial transaction facilities will remain functional. R Sekaran, AIBOC Tamil Nadu unit secretary told The Times of India that the bank strike would affect transactions worth around Rs 48,000 crore while there is a fear that several ATMs might run out of cash during this four-day period.

related news

The country's largest lender, the State Bank of India, told CNBC-TV18, "While the bank has made all arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to some extent by the strike."

The opposition to the proposed merger of the ten PSBs is only one reason behind the strike. The bank staff unions have also charted out nine other demands, which include wage revision and immediate shift to a five-day-week among other things.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #bank strike #Economy #mega merger #public sector banks (PSBs)

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.