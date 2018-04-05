Arvind Ltd to demerge and list engineering, apparel businesses by September: Kulin Lalbhai

Arvind Ltd will demerge, and list, its apparel and engineering businesses by September, as the textile major presses the accelerator on its ambitious target to reach a topline of Rs 10,000 crore, from the present Rs 6,000 crore, in three years.

The demerger, Arvind’s Executive Director Kulin Lalbhai hopes, will “unleash the animal spirit” in these units. “We believe our growth rates will move from 5-6 per cent today, to 10-12 per cent on our Rs 6,000-crore aggregate topline,” Lalbhai said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

The younger son of family patriarch Sanjay Lalbhai spearheads the real estate, digital and brand businesses in the group.

Apart from stressing that demerger is a good news for investors, the 34-year-old is also excited by the opportunity that is up for grabs for the Indian textile industry. “We haven’t seen this kind of an opportunity in decades,” says Kulin.

Excerpts:

We have been incubating these businesses over the last decade, and the cash flow of the parent was being used to build them. It’s time for them to be standalone businesses, with their own destinies.

This is the best way to unleash the animal spirit in the businesses.

For the market, the demerger is great. Because different people are interested in in different segments of the textile industry. So the same investors who likes the textile story, may not like brand story, or vice versa. This sort of multiple-company structure will allow people to select stocks that they are most excited about.It’s a seven month process. We are going through it. We expect an August-September kind of a timeline to list these businesses.Not at all. The listing shouldn’t be dependent on market forces. We are doing this because this is the right thing for the business, it’s a long term call. We are not doing this to time the market.

You have some more businesses in the incubation stage – water management, advanced material and telecom. Do you plan to list them?These businesses will remain in the incubation stage for the next few years. For the next few years, we do not see that (listing) happening.

There are two structural things happening. China controls 35 per cent of the $750-billion global trade. India has 5 per cent. But China is losing competitiveness, and there are few places in the world that can replace that capacity. India, and rest of South Asia can do that.

The opportunity for India to double its trade is a real one. We haven’t seen this opportunity in many, many decades.

The second thing to happen is that the Indian market is growing very fast - 10 per cent growth - and within that the organised part is growing at double the rate. Only large players like Arvind can support the growth of branded apparels.

Over the next three years, we are investing Rs 1,500 crore between the textile and apparel businesses. And we are going to invest along 3-4 themes.

One, we will be selling garment package instead of fabrics. Presently, 10 per cent of our fabric gets converted into garments. In the next three years, this will increase to 40-50 per cent.

New segments are emerging like at leisure, performance wear, and Arvind will enter these segments.

And third is branded textile, where we sell fabric under our brand name Arvind, one of the largest brands in the fabric segment. That is also growing 20 per cent year-on-year.

We believe our growth rates will move from 5-6 per cent today, to more like 10-12 per cent on our Rs 6,000- crore aggregate topline.

You have been bullish about the brand business. How has it been doing?Our brand business has been growing at industry leading growth rates, at more than 20 per cent over last five years. And we expect the same rates over the next five years.

In this business, as brands scale up there is huge operating leverage that kicks in as fixed costs remain the same. In our business, we are going through a strong maturity curve and the brands will start seeing the operating leverage.

We have four power brands. These have strong double-digit growth, and over 30 per cent of ROCE. In another five years, we see another 4-5 power brands emerging.

We don’t divulge brand specific data beyond a point. But some of our largest brands are US Polo, Arrow, Flying Machine and Tommy Hilfiger. Some of the new brands like Sephora and Aeropostale and scaling up quickly.Whenever a new brand comes in, one keeps fine tuning the product. So we are now in a situation where GAP is going into a strong growth cycle again. We are bullish on getting the price value proposition right and GAP should be seeing strong growth in the coming years.Across our 15 brand, we open close to 200 stores every year. These are a combination of franchisee and company owned.On an average we invest around Rs 200 crore a year in capex in our brand business.

You have been passionate about the digital part. What is your strategy?

In digital, we have three focus areas. One is third party market places - the large portals - which are already 10 per cent of our overall sales.

We have our own dotcom presence.

In the US, 50 per cent of the buying decision happen on the phone, and 90 per cent of the buying happens offline. Already, sales people use tablets to give recommendations, and if a size is not available in one store, customers can order the size from another store and get it home delivered….we have already rolled them in our 1,200 stores. And these technologies are contributing 2-4 per cent additional sales. For us, digital is much broader than just e commerce.

We have now built 2.5 million square feet in last four-five years, and over the next three years we will be delivering 8 million square feet more of real estate. It focuses on the mid-market residential side, with a strong presence in Bengaluru. We are in Ahmedabad and we have just entered the Pune market.