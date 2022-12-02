Aparna Constructions to launch 4 residential projects in Hyderabad with investment of around Rs 800 crore

Hyderabad-based real estate developer Aparna Constructions and Estates will launch four residential projects in Hyderabad with an investment of about Rs 800 crore.

The four projects, located close to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the IT hub of the city, will be launched on December 3 and will span across 15-plus acres of land.

The projects include Aparna CyberStar with 232 units starting at Rs 89 lakh, Aparna CyberShine with 330 units starting at Rs 88 lakh, Aparna CyberOn at Rs 97 lakh with 163 units and Aparna CyberHeights with 708 units starting from Rs 91 lakh at Osman Nagar in Hyderabad. The 2.5-3 BHK apartments range from 1314-1981 square feet.

Commenting on the launch, SS Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Constructions and Estates, said, “Despite increases in loan interest rates, there is still a high demand for housing, cutting across age groups. With the four new projects, we are looking at addressing the growing demand for residential properties in the IT Hub in Hyderabad.”

With the four new launches, the company will have seven residential projects launched in this fiscal year.