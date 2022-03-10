Property in Hyderabad: Increase in costs leads to 25% drop in registration

The monthly residential property registrations in Hyderabad market stood at 5,146 units in February 2022 worth Rs 2,722 crore. The increase in registration costs effective February 1, 2022 for the second time in the financial year slowed down home sales, causing apartment sales registration volumes to drop 25 percent YoY this month, an analysis by Knight Frank India said.

The Hyderabad residential market includes four districts of Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy.

The increase in registration costs (upward revision in registration/ market values effective February 1, 2022) for the second time in FY 2022 has slowed down home sales, causing apartment sales registration volumes to drop 25 percent YoY in February 2022.

The rise in registration costs has hit the less than Rs 2.5 mn category the most, as sales registrations in this category reduced significantly to a mere 844 units in February 2022 as against a much robust 2,888 units in February 2021.

As many as 69 percent of residential sales registered during February 2022 are in the under Rs 5 mn ticket size category, as compared with 76 percent in February 2021 in this category. Within this category, demand in the less than Rs 2.5 mn ticket-size remained weak at a mere 16 percent in February 2022 compared to 42 percent in February 2021.

Traditionally, this extremely price-sensitive segment constitutes the highest sales registrations in the Hyderabad market and the steep fall in its share accounts for the lower volume of sales registrations in February 2022.

The share of sales registrations of all other ticket-size segments stayed stable or grown marginally in YoY terms in February 2022. The Rs 2.5-5 mn ticket size segment’s share grew the most from 34 percent in February 2021 to 52 percent in February 2022.

The growth seen in the market shares of the mid and high ticket-size segments is also reflected in the share of sales in various unit size ranges. The share of sales in all unit-sizes over 1,000 sq ft constituted 85 percent of all home sales registrations in February 2022.

Of these, homes in the size of 1000 – 2000 sq. ft. consist of 74 percent of all sales registered during the period. The trend of homebuyers looking to upgrade and move into larger living quarters, sparked by the pandemic, continued to hold strong in February 2022 as well, the analysis said.

While total sales have dropped by 25 percent in YoY terms in February 2022 for the four districts, a district level analysis shows that the Hyderabad district saw a 64 percent YoY drop in sales registrations during the period. Even in terms of share of total sales, the district accounted for 10 percent of the residential units registered during the month, compared to 20 percent from a year ago.

The weighted average transacted price of residential properties, as reflected by the registration data, has grown by 21 percent YoY in February 2022. While price growth in the Hyderabad market has been strong in recent times, this extraordinary growth in February should be attributed to sharp fall in share of the sales registered in the under Rs 2.5 mn segment. Characteristically, this is the lowest priced segment (per square feet basis) due to the need to keep ticket size low without overtly compromising on the area.

“Hyderabad has been among the strongest residential markets in the country in terms of sales price growth for the past few years. However, sales registration momentum has been hindered in the first two months of 2022 due to the operational restrictions in January caused by the Omicron virus and increased property registration costs thereafter in February," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"While this slowdown is notable especially in light of the change in behaviour of the price-sensitive homebuyer in the less than Rs 2.5 mn category, we do not view this as an immediate cause for concern and expect the pace of registrations to normalise over the course of the year,” he said.