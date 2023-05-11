Softbank offloads 2% stake worth $120 million in Paytm

PayTm Shareholding

SoftBank on Friday informed the stock exchanges that it has offloaded a little over 2 percent stake in One 97 Communications Limited, the parent entity of Paytm to comply with the SEBI takeover regulations.

Data sourced from the stock exchange showed that SVF India Holdings (Cayman)Ltd, a SoftBank arm has sold 13, 103,148 shares between February 10, 2023, to May 8, 2023, which is around 2.07 percent of the total shareholding

According to sources, the deal is worth nearly $120 million. Post the sale, SoftBank will have around 11.17% stake left in PayTm which is around 70,809,082 shares.

SoftBank did not comment on the development.

"SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Limited has disposed of an aggregate of 13,103,148 equity shares of One 97 Communications Limited in a series of disposals undertaken between February 10, 2023, to May 8, 2023, with the disposal on May 8, 2023, breaching the 2% threshold specified in Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI Takeover Regulations," the Filing said dated 10th of May 2023.

In November of 2022, the Investment major sold around 4.5 percent stake in Paytm for Rs 1,631 crore through an open market transaction.

Media reports also suggest that Paytm's yet another stakeholder Ant Group is also looking at slashing some of its stake in fintech major Paytm to comply with the guidelines of market regulator SEBI.

SoftBank had invested USD 1.6 billion in Paytm in the last quarter of 2017 and offloaded shares worth USD 220 million at the time of its IPO.

The sale is part of the string of divestments that SoftBank has made in the past few months. Recently, Softbank offloaded nearly 5 percent of the equity of PB Fintech, the Policybazaar parent, in a block deal worth Rs 1,043 crore on the NSE.

Paytm last week saw its consolidated net loss narrow sharply to Rs 168.4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, compared to a loss of Rs 761.4 crore in Q4 of the previous year

Paytm's revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,334.5 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 51.5 percent from Rs1,540.9 crore in Q4FY22 and up by 13.2 percent from Rs 2,062.2 crore.