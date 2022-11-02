Sailesh Bhan to replace Manish Gunwani as CIO - Equity at Nippon India Mutual Fund

Sailesh Bhan (File image)

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), announced on November 2 that Sailesh Bhan, who has been acting as Deputy CIO - Equity, since 2014 has been elevated to the position of CIO. His elevation will be effective January 1, 2023, when he takes over the charge from the current CIO – Of equity, Manish Gunwani.

Sailesh Bhan has been associated with the organisation since 2004 and comes with over 25 years of investment experience, the company said in a release. It further informed that he has been managing multiple flagship funds, namely, Nippon India Large Cap, Nippon India Multi Cap, and Nippon India Pharma Fund for over 15 years.

The release stated: “Sailesh Bhan has been an important pillar of NAM India and has been groomed over a period to take up this role. Manish Gunwani, after a successful stint of over five years, will be moving on to pursue other career opportunities. He has led a strong team of 28 plus investment professionals with his robust knowledge and Investment capability.”

Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited, said: “We are happy to share the elevation of Sailesh Bhan as our new CIO – Equity. This is in line with our robust succession planning process and focuses on grooming internal talent. Supported by our strong foundation of Research, Process, and Risk Management we are confident that Sailesh with his team will continue the journey of building wealth creation for the investors.”