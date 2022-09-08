SaaS firm Kovai.co appoints Andrew Cloke as new COO

Kovai.co has named Andrew Cloke as its new COO.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm Kovai.co, which counts ABB, Vodafone, and Toyota among its clients, has appointed Andrew Cloke as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Cloke will take charge of preparing and communicating budgets for various departments and help the firm manage costs to stay in line with the agreed plan, the company said on September 8.

Cloke, who graduated from Westminister University in 1989 with a degree in Urban Estate Management, started his career as a Chartered Surveyor in Real Estate.

In 1996, he joined British Telecommunications (BT plc) for commercial contract support. In the latter three years, he managed a global outsourcing contract based in Belgium, the company said.

“Cloke’s focus and expert knowledge in the industry has been exemplary. As we were looking to strengthen our leadership team at Kovai.co, he was the logical choice since he would help us maintain momentum and growth and build appropriate policies to keep them in place,” said Kovai.co founder and chief executive Saravana Kumar said.

Though Cloke was in the IT department, most of his work was with finance (budgeting, forecasting, cost control) Tax (R&D Tax Credit Claims, Transfer Pricing, VAT, Corporate Tax compliance), and commercial (paralegal, commercial disputes, procurement, and supplier management), Kovai. co said.“For a role such as this, challenges are aplenty, they are also normal in a fast-growing business such as Kovai. co. But this is also why I was so delighted when Saravana asked me to join.” Cloke said.The statement said that Cloke will work out of the company’s UK office.

“Though I will work from the UK office, I plan to make regular trips to India since my first visit in August was a very rewarding experience. It’s a privilege to be part of the Kovai.co family,” he said.

Founded in 2011, Kovai. co is a Coimbatore and London-based SaaS firm that offers enterprise software products for the Microsoft ecosystem. Its clients include ABB, Biocartis, Vodafone, Whatfix, and Toyota.

The firm reported an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $10 million in 2020 and reported a profit of 40 percent of the revenue.