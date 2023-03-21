NTPC REL to help Indian Army generate clean electricity through green hydrogen

Representative image.

NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), an arm of NTPC Ltd, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army on March 21 for setting up green hydrogen projects to supply carbon-free electricity at various army bases.

Currently, various locations of the Indian Army are powered through diesel generator (DG) sets in off-grid locations. The Indian Army, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of “Panchamrit” and carbon-neutral Ladakh, intends to reduce the dependence on fossil fuel and their logistics for power generation and heat.

"The projects will be carried out on Build, Own and Operate (BOO) model. The intent is to reduce complex logistics, dependence on fossil fuels and to accelerate decarbonization. Under the ambit of the MoU, a joint identification of potential sites would be undertaken for setting up green hydrogen projects for supplying electricity in a phased manner. NTPC REL will also design, develop, and install renewable energy projects (solar, wind etc.) for the Indian Army," read a statement issued by the ministry of power.

NTPC Ltd said the MoU signifies an advanced approach for modernisation by Indian Army and NTPC’s commitment to assist the nation in its decarbonisation goals. "This agreement is a first of its kind and ushers in a new era of border security backed with energy security for the lines of defence of the country," the company said in a statement.

NTPC REL is wholly subsidiary of NTPC Limited and currently has a portfolio of 3.6 GW RE capacity under construction. NTPC Group has ambitious plans of 60 GW of RE capacity by the year 2032 and it has 3.2 GW of installed RE capacity.

"NTPC has taken several initiatives in the Hydrogen technologies and already commissioned Hydrogen blending with Piped Natural Gas project in Gujarat and currently executing hydrogen-based mobility project (in Ladakh and Delhi) and green methanol project in Madhya Pradesh," the company said.