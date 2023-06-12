India working on multiple frameworks for global cyber law, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India is working on creating multiple frameworks for a global standard cyber law, as part of ongoing deliberations with G20 countries, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in his inaugural address at the Global DPI Summit in Pune on June 12.

This comes at a time when the rate of cybercrime has increased exponentially, and the territorial and jurisdictional problems in laws when it comes to dealing with such problems are well known.

"India is also working…on the obvious need, create multiple frameworks for global standard cyber law. We all understand here today, that as the technology and internet has been a force of good, there's also an increasing trend, that the technology and the internet in particular can be as much power for bad," Chandrasekhar said.

"And therefore we are working with many like-minded nations in developing the future cycle of framework, which is again something that the partnership around digital public infrastructure (DPIs) will enable," he added.

The Global DPI Summit is being held under the umbrella of the third Digital Working Group (DWG) Meeting of G20 countries, of which India is currently the president.

During his address, MeitY secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma said that the DWG will "commit to protect children" from cyber threats.

"There is a need for the G20 members to adopt the shared responsibility towards making the digital economy and financial environment more secure. The DWG agenda under India's presidency will focus on developing holistic, high-level principles towards a safe, secure and resilient digital economy," Sharma said.

"The focus on digital economy security in the DWG will also feature a commitment to protect children and the youth against cyber threats," he added.

Sharma also said that India has proposed the creation of an information-sharing platform called Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository.

The platform "will house the best practices, successful case studies and governance mechanisms to build and scale DPI ecosystems," he added.