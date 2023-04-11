Canara Bank Launches Premium Payroll Account

Canara Bank has introduced “Premium Payroll Package” for the Salary account holders with competitive features. The product has been designed to meet all Banking requirements of Salaried Customers. The features such as free Term Life Insurance, Insta over Draft, free Personal & Air Accident Insurance coverage, Premium Cards are some of the unique features of the product apart of the other various features offered. Account is designed in terms of the whole 360-degree requirement of the salaried class.

On the occasion, Shri. K. Satyanarayana Raju, MD&CEO, Canara Bank, elaborated the different unique features of the product & said that, “It gives me immense pleasure to introduce this new premium service to our customers as our customers deserves the best.”

Canara Bank’s customers can avail this facility across all its branches in India.

About Canara Bank:

Widely known for customer centricity, Canara Bank was founded by Shri Ammembal Subba Rao Pai, a great visionary and philanthropist, in July 1906, at Mangalore, then a small port town in Karnataka. The Bank has gone through the various phases of its growth trajectory over hundred years of its existence. Growth of Canara Bank was phenomenal, especially after nationalization in the year 1969, attaining the status of a national level player in terms of geographical reach and clientele segments. Eighties was characterized by business diversification for the Bank. In June 2006, the Bank completed a century of

Operation in the Indian banking industry.