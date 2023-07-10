BSE celebrates 149th foundation day, unveils new logo

In 2017, the BSE became the first listed stock exchange of India.

The BSE, Asia’s largest stock exchange celebrated its 149th Foundation Day on July 10, 2023, along with unveiling the exchange’s new logo.

Formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, the exchange and its benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex is a household name in the Indian capital markets.

The BSE was first established in 1875 as ‘The Native Share and Stock Broker’s Association’ in Mumbai’s Dalal Street. Over the past hundred years, the BSE has facilitated growth across the country’s markets by providing an efficient platform for the growth of capital.

Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO, BSE said, “The purpose for which we all have been working is to make BSE vibrant. This thought should get reflected in our logo, which was the demand of many of our stakeholders and employees.”

Shedding light on the colours – white, blue, red and yellow, he said that “this is the panchabhut - what prakriti is made of”. The blue represents the colour of the sky and the ocean, which represents the knowledge and integrity of the organisation. The red, orange and yellow represent the transition of the rays of the sun which signifies the bright future of the organisation, the MD & CEO added.

SS Mundra, Chairman, BSE, said, “There have been a few changes in the platform in the last few years. The reinvention of BSE, inclusion of mutual funds, SME and even the relaunch of Sensex and unveiling of the logo, it is all a part of the journey. The agenda is still unfolding. I hope the journey will be fascinating, not just for the BSE but for the entire capital market and the Indian economy,” he said.

In 2017, the BSE became the first listed stock exchange in India.