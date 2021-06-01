Amazon Prime Youth Offer | Check pricing, eligibility and other things to know

In the Amazon Prime Youth Offer, users between the age of 18 and 24 can now get an Amazon Prime subscription at Rs 164 for three months

Amazon India has announced a new offer for the youth. It has introduced a Youth Offer on Amazon Prime wherein it is giving a 50 percent discount for users aged between 18-24. Prime users benefit from access to prime deals like free and fast delivery services, access to Amazon Prime Video and Music.

In the Amazon Prime Youth Offer, users between the age of 18 and 24 can now get an Amazon Prime subscription at Rs 164 for three months or Rs 499 for one year. Subscribers aged 18-24 years are eligible to get up to Rs 500 cashback. This offer is applicable for subscribers buying the three-month membership or the annual membership.

This offer can only be availed in the mobile via Android app & mobile browser version for other OS.

To avail the Youth Offer on Prime memberships, all you have to do is :

Download the Amazon Prime app and Sign up.

Customers must verify their age by uploading 1 ID Proof (Aadhar Card/ Pan Card / Voter ID Card/ Driver's License) and 1 Selfie.

Customers have to pay by electronic payment methods (credit card, debit card, net banking or Amazon pay balance.

Customers need to pay Rs 999 or Rs 329 and once the age is verified Rs 500 or Rs 165 will be credited within 48 hours to the customer’s Amazon Pay balance account.

Recently, Amazon discontinued offering its monthly Prime membership in India, priced at Rs. 129 and free trial after new guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India asked for the implementation of an additional factor of authentication (AFA) for processing recurring online transactions.