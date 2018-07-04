Amazon Prime Day sale 2018 announced for July 16-17

E-commerce giant Amazon is returning with 2018 Amazon Prime Day sale event on July 16 and 17, where Prime members could avail special offers and discounts, the company announced on Tuesday.

The Prime Day sale will be accessible to Prime members in the UK, US, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Netherlands, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Singapore, among others.

Customers in the US will also be able to find deals at Amazon's subsidiary Whole Food Market stores.

“Prime members will enjoy a day (and a half) of our best deals, with 36 hours to shop more than one million deals worldwide. New this year, members can shop exclusive Prime Day Launches from hundreds of brands worldwide, enjoy exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market and experience surprise entertainment events unboxed from giant Smile boxes in major cities. More than 100 million paid Prime members around the world will find our best Prime Day celebration yet,” Jeff Milke, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon said.

The discounts will be available on games, tech products, movies, toys, apparel, gaming accessories and baby products.

Non-Prime members can sing up for a 30-day free trial period of the service.

In 2017, the world's largest e-commerce company reported a record sale for the Prime Day, beating its numbers for the preceding Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events, according to a report by CNN Money.

The 2017 Prime Day event witnessed a growth of more than 60 percent compared to the same 30-hour period from the previous year, according to a report by Forbes.

"Tens of millions of Prime members made a purchase on Prime Day 2017, more than 50 percent higher than the prior year," the report quoted the e-commerce giant as saying. The Echo Dot was the most popular purchase for Prime members in 2017.