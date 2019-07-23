App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon India's sellers push brands, distributors for higher margins: Report

The demand for higher margins by Cloudtail and Appario reportedly began two to three months back

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon India's largest sellers -- Cloudtail and Appario -- are seeking higher margins from brands and distributors, reports The Economic Times. “They are seeking an 18-20 percent hike in margins from current levels,” a source told the paper.

The e-commerce giant is a joint venture partner in both Cloudtail and Appario, and recently lowered its stake in companies to meet foreign direct investment (FDI) norms.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Demand for higher margins began two to three months ago, two executives from a consumer electronics firm told the paper. Negotiations with FMCG and fashions have gathered pace in recent weeks, the report said.

related news

Negotiation on margins have taken into account logistics costs and marketplace commissions to Amazon India, given that the company is not giving preference to any sellers, the report said.

“The entire focus of Cloudtail and Appario is now on profitability and viability as compared to revenue and building market share (that was the focus prior to the change in FDI rules),” a source told the publication.

The two sellers have asked for a 20-21 percent margin on audio products, as against 17 percent earlier, the report said. For television products, Cloudtail and Appario are seeking a margin of 10-11 percent, up from nine percent currently.

Cloudtail is a joint venture between R Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures and Amazon Asia. The e-commerce company had to lower its stake to 24 percent from 49 percent to keep sellers on its platform.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 11:48 am

tags #Amazon #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.