Airtel, Vodafone Idea seek clarity on AGR calculations method from DoT: Report

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have approached the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking clarity on the method used to calculate adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

"Vi and Airtel informed DoT have asked the government to explain the method used to arrive at the amount. So far, there has been no response from the government," an industry source told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Meanwhile, a government official said “there is no need for further clarification as the Supreme Court has accepted the Centre’s calculations.” They added that the matter may be taken up with the apex court in March 2021, when DoT approaches the court to report on dues recovered.

Airtel and Vi did not respond to queries, the report said.

While telcos had earlier attempted to submit self-assessments of the dues, the newest letter is focussed on method of calculation, reported.

Telecom companies pointed out “anomalies” in DoT’s calculations and submitted substantially lower self-assessed amounts to the apex court – which the SC dismissed while upholding the Centre’s Rs 44,000 crore bill for Airtel and Rs 58,400 crore bill for Vi.

Airtel has so far paid Rs 18,004 crore of its dues, while Vi had paid Rs 7,854 crore. The companies said they already paid above the self-assessed dues of Rs 13,004 crore and Rs 21,533 crore, respectively, the report added.