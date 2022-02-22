Air India to operate 3 flights to Ukraine this week amid tensions; first one today

Air India flight. (Image Source: Shutterstock)

Amid the escalating crisis between Ukraine and Russia, Air India will fly three aircraft on the India-Ukraine route starting February 22.

The other two flights are scheduled for February 24 and 26. The flights will operate to and from Boryspil International Airport, Ukraine's largest airport.

The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents, the airline said in a tweet.

The Dreamliner B-787 aircraft, with a capacity of over 200 seats, has been deployed for the special operation.

India had last week removed the cap on number of Ukraine flights under the current air bubble agreement to facilitate return of Indians from there.

A day after the Indian government removed restrictions on the number of flights to and from Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement, Air India had on February 18 announced that it will operate three Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights between India and Ukraine this month.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv had on Monday issued an advisory saying Ukraine International Airlines — which used to have once weekly on Kyiv-Delhi-Kyiv route.

“At present, Air Arabia, flyDubai, Qatar Airways etc are also operating their routine flights (via their hubs) to India,” it said, promising to update as more flights arranged.

Concerned over the escalating tension along the border of Ukraine-Russia border, India on Tuesday strongly emphasised in a special meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.

Attempts to prevent the Russian invasion of Ukraine were dealt a severe blow as President Vladimir Putin signed mutual aid and friendship agreements with rebel leaders in the Kremlin today.

Russia also ordered its army to launch a "peacekeeping mission" into the areas.