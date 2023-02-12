English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    AI should not be viewed as threat but as opportunity to enhance quality of legal practice: SC judge Hima Kohli

    Justice Kohli, however, flagged ethical concerns about the "accountability, transparency and protection of rights of parties", which may crop up with the use of AI in the legal field.

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)

    Artificial intelligence (AI) should not be viewed as a threat, but as an opportunity to enhance the quality of legal practice, Supreme Court judge Hima Kohli has said, terming it is a "game-changer" in the legal field that has the potential to revolutionise the way lawyers work.

    Justice Kohli, however, flagged ethical concerns about the "accountability, transparency and protection of rights of parties", which may crop up with the use of AI in the legal field.

    She said it is undeniable that technology has played a significant role in keeping the wheels of justice turning even during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

    "As we embrace technology, it is imperative that we are aware of the ethical concerns that come with the use of artificial intelligence in courts. The use of AI raises concerns about accountability, transparency and protection of rights of parties.