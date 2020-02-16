App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of Donald Trump's Gujarat vist, room fares in state see spike of 30-50%

Standard rooms, which are usually available in the range of Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000, are now being booked at Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per day. Suite rooms of some luxury hotels were even booked at Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per day.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The room tariffs of hotels in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar have increased by 30 to 50 percent, as Donald Trump gears up for his maiden visit to India on February 24.

According to a Financial Express report, luxury hotels in these cities are see a higher occupancy during this time around due to the peak NRI season.

Standard rooms, which are usually available in the range of Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000, are now being booked at Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per day. Suite rooms of some luxury hotels were even booked at Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per day.

Narendra Somani, president of Hotel & Restaurant Association of Gujarat (HRAG), was quoted by Financial Express saying, “Tariffs would shoot up in coming days for February 23 and 24 as there is an unprecedented rush for booking on the dates. Prices of suit rooms would go even higher as there is a limited number of such rooms. Such rooms are being booked for celebrities, industrialists and top leaders,”

Even bookings in ordinary hotels would be difficult to book a room in the twin cities as people will start searching for rooms using online platforms the moment the dates of the mega event are finalised. "We have kept a few rooms reserve for an emergency also for February 23rd and 24th,” said Rajesh Sinha, business head of The Blues Hotel.



First Published on Feb 16, 2020 08:17 pm

