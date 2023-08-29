Ahead of satellite launch in 2024, GalaxEye launches drone-based imaging prototype

GalaxEye team members along with their patented Drishti Sensor

Ahead of their planned satellite launch in 2024, IIT Madras-incubated space tech startup GalaxEye Space on August 29 launched their drone-based synthetic aperture radar (SAR) system.

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to combine the prowess of the drone-based SAR system and their planned imaging satellites to provide all-weather imaging data from space. The startup claims that this data holds value in sectors such as insurance, precision agriculture, and so on.

GalaxEye's satellite launch in Q3 of 2024 will be the latest in the long line of Indian space tech startups that are currently preparing for launching into space. Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos recently started integration of their Agnibaan rocket in SHAR, Sriharikota.

Problem-solving potential

Speaking to Moneycontrol, CEO of GalaxEye Suyash Singh said that the startup has been parallelly working on the satellite and the drone-based SAR for the last 18 months. The drone-based SAR is a technology demonstrator for the startup, he said.

"When we founded GalaxEye in 2021, our goal was to build a Tech Demonstrator prior to embarking on satellite launch... Furthermore, it holds the potential to solve and address a multitude of commercial and strategic use cases/applications," Singh added.

The startup claims that the drone-based SAR can conduct all-weather imaging without succumbing to atmospheric hindrances.

N Sudheer Kumar, director of the Capacity Building Office in ISRO, said, “India is budding with young space startups. Among them, GalaxEye has been able to prove their capabilities in such a short period of time that too with difficult technologies like SAR."

Dr. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, “Space technology is currently a very active area having several young entrepreneurs. GalaxEye Space, spun out of IIT Madras, has grown leaps and bounds since their incorporation... We shall continue to nurture and continue to support budding entrepreneurs in the several ways possible."

GalaxEye Space patented Drishti, a camera that fuses multiple sensors to produce accurate imagery, last year. It intends to disrupt the earth observation industry by creating unique datasets using the technology integrated on a satellite.

Last year, GalaxEye announced that it has raised a $3.5 million seed round led by Speciale Invest, a deep-tech venture capital firm, and a clutch of investors including Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath and EaseMyTrip CEO Prashant Pitti.