Agriculture ministry expects record output in fourth advance estimate for major crops

Representative Image

Foodgrain output is expected to touch a record during the 2021-22 season, according to the fourth advance estimates of production of major agricultural crops released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on August 17.

Also Read: Budget 2021| Allocation for agriculture department flat at Rs 1,24,000 crore

According to the release, the production of foodgrain is estimated to be higher by 4.98 million tonnes than the previous year. The ministry estimates that the current foodgrain production will be 315.72 million tonnes.

Also Read: India’s coffee exports set for a boost as supply issues haunt Brazil, Vietnam

The record production of foodgrain is higher by 25 million tonnes than average production in the previous five years (2016-17 to 2020-21). Notably, record production has been seen in crops such as rice, maize, gram, pulses, rapeseed and mustard, oilseeds and sugarcane.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar attributed the success to efforts of the hard working farmers, the diligence of the scientists and also the 'farmer friendly' practices of the Central government under the PM's leadership.

According to the release, the total production of rice during 2021-22 is estimated to be higher by 13.85 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production. The production of wheat during 2021-22 is estimated at 106.84 million tonnes, which is higher by 2.96 million tonnes than the last five years’ average wheat production of 103.88 million tonnes.

Also read: India not facing any wheat crisis, assures agriculture minister

The total production of pulses during 2021-22 is estimated at record 27.69 million tonnes, which is higher by 3.87 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 23.82 million tonnes, the release noted.

The assessment of production of different crops is based on the data received from states and validated with information available from other sources.