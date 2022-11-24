Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani plans to expand his music label

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani (in the centre) has started a new digital platform calles Jjust Kids. Image: @jackkybhagnani

Bollywood actor-turned-film producer Jackky Bhagnani will be expanding his startup Jjust Music, a music label he started in 2019.

Bhagnani launched a new music platform called Jjust Kids, a division of Jjust Music, on November 14. This will cater to children in the 0-7 age group.

"I love music, I am a dancer and want to stay connected to music and that's why I launched Jjust Music. That's when I saw that there was no dedicated music platform for kids between the ages of 0-7. The content will initially be available on our YouTube channel, and eventually also on music streaming services like Spotify. But that will be audio only," Bhagnani told Moneycontrol.

He said they had launched with one song and will add 5-10 songs by the end of this year. "In the next 24 months, there will be at least 100-200 songs added to the portfolio. Some will be songs for entertainment, some for edutainment," he said.

The producer is also looking to launch mascots and organise ground events to popularise the songs on Jjust Kids.

Besides Jjust Kids, Bhagnani is looking to expand Jjust Music further. "We have a large team and we are expanding as we want to look at more genres. We already have a channel called Jjust Pooja, for devotional music. We want to cover every genre of music. We want to be considered a leading music content company in the next five years," he said.

While Bhagnani did not divulge the revenue earned by the music label, in an earlier interview with an online news publication he had said that they had targeted revenues of Rs 5 crore by August 2020.

"It's been good in terms of business, but the lockdown was hard on startups like ours. It was a challenging two years for media and entertainment firms that had just recently started. Though established firms also had a hard time, they at least had a library they could bank on. We managed somehow and came out with songs like Muskurayega India, by Vishal Mishra, and Vande Mataram, during the second lockdown. Prior to the lockdown, we had Prada, starring Alia Bhatt. We are just getting started and in the next 24-36 months there will be a much larger trajectory," said the producer.

The music label so far has launched 27 songs, including Mashooka, starring Rakul Preet Singh, Nain Ronde Rehnde, and Raaz, among others.

He added that the label was looking to sign up more artists. "The idea is to take the number to 10-15. I believe we need to give each artiste time and attention,’’ he elaborated.

As part of his film production company, Pooja Entertainment, Bhagnani is currently working on two films: the Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath (scheduled to be released this December), and Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan, slated for 2023. "There are around 8-10 films in the pipeline," he added.