A year after ceasefire: How the truce between India and Pakistan is changing life along LoC

A women sitting near the LoC in Kupwara district of North Kashmir (Photo: Junaid Bhat)

About a year ago, Lal Din Khatana, 46, never imagined he would be able to farm again in his village Churanda, close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri. The thought of being struck by a bullet or shell from the Pakistan side had stopped residents of Churanda from working on their fields.

“Now, the fear is no longer there and we are able to farm,” Khatana told Moneycontrol, acknowledging that the latest ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan seems to be working.

The area was caught in the crossfire of frequent ceasefire violations that left many dead and injured. Other villages of Uri close to the LoC that used to be pounded by bullets and shells included Nambla, Silikote, Tilawari, Hatlanga and Balakote.

Uri is in Baramulla district and is located on the left bank of the Jhelum River, about 10 kilometres east of the LoC, which separates the Indian and Pakistan administered sides of Jammu & Kashmir.

However, February 25, 2021, was no less than an Eid for villagers living along the LoC in J&K. That was the day when India and Pakistan agreed to strictly observe all ceasefire agreements along the LoC and other sectors.

The ceasefire decision was taken at a meeting between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries. One year on, the agreement has transformed the lives of the people who live near the LoC.

Children are going to school, farmers are cultivating their fields, and women are gathering outside without any fear of getting killed.

“For us, everyday living under the ceasefire is Eid and we hope it continues,” Khatana said.

Most people who live in the forward areas depend on farming for their livelihood, while others work as potters with the army. A few people are government employees. Although life has become normal, the residents of Churanda hadn’t expected the latest ceasefire to be long-lasting.

“The ceasefire between the two countries was signed earlier too, but it was not respected, which resulted in the loss of precious lives,” said Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Mortal village.

For years, the Uri sector has been under the shadow of the gun amid continuous skirmishes. On September 16, 2017, at least 17 soldiers were killed in an attack in Uri after four fidayeen militants stormed an army camp and were killed.

Part of an exploded mortar shell found in Uri sector of LoC (Phoeto: Junaid Bhat)

The ceasefire’s success has ignited hopes of a peaceful life in the areas along the LoC, relegating the violence that they experienced to the past.

Abdul Gani, 55, still remembers the night when a barrage of motor shells fired by the Pakistani army landed on his village of Balakote on November 13, 2020.

“We somehow managed to come out, but our house became a casualty,” Gani recalled.

That day, the shelling left at least 10 people, including four army men, a border guard and five Kashmiri civilians dead and scores of soldiers and civilians injured. Civilians were killed as mortar shells landed on their houses and set them on fire.

Muneer Ahmad, whose brother lost both his legs in the shelling, said they are yet to recover from the trauma. “My brother survived, but we aren’t able to make peace with the incident that happened. Let’s hope the peace prevails,” Ahmad said.

Many residents suffer from mental health issues and are unable to get treatment in the de-facto border region.

On April 12, 2020, an eight-year-old boy and three civilians were killed while four others were injured in cross-shelling in Kupwara district. The shelling destroyed several houses and vehicles in the Reddi, Chowkibal and Tumna areas of the frontier district.

The ruins of a car after a shelling in Chowkibal area of Kupwara (Photo: Junaid Bhat)

India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003, but it was hardly followed in letter or spirit, with more violations than observance of the pact.

People living along LoC were the main victims as shells and bombs fired by the Pakistani army would hit civilian areas, apart from army installations.

“As a result, hundreds of people migrated to different areas of Kashmir and those who couldn’t make an effort were still bearing the brunt of shelling,” Khatana said.

Apart from the loss of innocent lives, the shelling killed livestock and destroyed houses, compelling the people to take refuge in bunkers.

Some 250 km from Uri lies the Gurez sector of the LoC, the site of fierce exchanges of gunfire for decades. After the ceasefire, there’s been a huge change that’s brought a huge rush of tourists to the region.

The area remains cut off from the rest of the world due to snowfall. But before the ceasefire, as summer arrived, deadly clashes would break out between the two armies.

“This would hit our developmental activities and education and cause the loss of human lives,” said Aijaz Khan, a resident of Dhawar in Gurez. He said the ceasefire has boosted the region’s economy because of the huge flow of tourists.

Gurez witnessed a huge rush of tourists in 2021. A number of tourist festivals were organised by the government.

In Jammu, the administration encouraged farmers to cultivate fields in the forward areas—a practice that was abandoned due to shelling. However, this time, the truce has held, allowing civilians to live their lives peacefully.

Army officials stationed told Moneycontrol the situation remained peaceful throughout the year and no loss of life was reported.

India’s border with Pakistan is 3,323 km long, of which 221 km of the international border and 775 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

Promoting tourism

To boost the local economy, the J&K administration is mulling opening up tourism along the LoC in Kashmir.

In September 2021, tourism minister Ajay Bhatt said the border areas will be developed as tourist places. Bandipora and Kupwara districts have huge tourism potential, an official from the tourism department told Moneycontrol.

In August 2021, the department organised a tourism festival at Bangus Valley in Kupwara district. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said the tourism department and the army will make efforts to facilitate visits to such remote places.

The local youth in Gurez organised cricket tournaments on snow-covered fields. Pictures and videos went viral on social media platforms, in which youth can be seen playing cricket on snow.

Following the revocation of special status for J&K in 2019, ceasefire violations had escalated. According to reports, 10,752 cases of ceasefire violations took place in the three years from 2018 to 2020. More than 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed.

The ceasefire was a welcome step and gives an opportunity for people in the border villages to lead a normal life rather than be in constant fear of shelling and sniping by the Pakistan army, Lt Gen DP Pandey, commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps was reported as saying.