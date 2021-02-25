English
India-Pakistan joint statement pushes for strict ceasefire observance along LoC

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank, and cordial atmosphere during the discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact held between the DGsMO of India and Pakistan.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
Indo-Pak_flag

India and Pakistan on February 25 in a joint statement said that the two neighbouring countries have agreed for “strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors” with effect from February 24-25 midnight.

This was agreed between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries during discussions over the established hotline, the Indian Ministry of Defence said.

Read: To avoid clash with India, Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan's speech in Parliament

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank, and cordial atmosphere during the discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact held between the DGsMO of India and Pakistan, the statement said.

In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the border, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity and lead to violence, the statement said

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the Line of Control with effect from midnight 24/25, February 2021,” it said.

Both sides reiterated that the existing mechanism of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding, according to the statement.

The joint statement comes a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Kashmir is the only dispute with India and it can only be resolved through dialogue.

Khan was addressing the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference which he co-chaired with his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo,

Responding to Khan’s statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

“Our position is well-known. India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

India had allowed Khan's aircraft to fly over Indian airspace on his way to Sri Lanka.

On February 2, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that India and Pakistan must resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue in a “dignified and peaceful manner”.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #General Bajwa #India #joint statement #Line of Control (LoC) #Pakistan PM Imran Khan
first published: Feb 25, 2021 01:02 pm

