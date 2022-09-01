English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Bears Resurface But Will They Last?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    91Springboard ties up with 'Google for Startups' for virtual accelerator program for women entrepreneurs

    The accelerator program combines key elements of business, technology, leadership and investment readiness. It offers mentoring, masterclasses, connections and tools for women entrepreneurs to refine their models, enhance their leadership skills and prepare them to get investment-ready in order to grow businesses and gain access to capital, a statement said.

    PTI
    September 01, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
    Google

    Google

    91Springboard, a co-working community, has collaborated with Google For Startups (GFS) to launch 'Level Up' -- a pan-India virtual accelerator program aimed at enabling women entrepreneurs to elevate their startups and optimise business potential.

    The accelerator program combines key elements of business, technology, leadership and investment readiness. It offers mentoring, masterclasses, connections and tools for women entrepreneurs to refine their models, enhance their leadership skills and prepare them to get investment-ready in order to grow businesses and gain access to capital, a statement said.

    Google for Startups is Google's initiative to help startups thrive. It brings together Google's products, connections, and best practices to enable startups to build something better.

    "Level Up aims to address the hurdles women entrepreneurs face by creating opportunities for personal and business growth, providing greater visibility and a national platform, and improving access to capital through investor connections," it said.

    Mike Kim, Head of Google for Startups APAC (Asia-Pacific), said: "...our constant endeavor is to support diversity in the startup ecosystem. We have already launched an India Women Founders program and with this association, we are looking to scale our efforts to support more women founders." 91Springboard CEO Anand Vemuri said the company has always believed in nurturing the startup ecosystem and fostering growth through ample learning opportunities.

    Close

    Related stories

    "More women are launching and running startups but do not have the adequate support system to flourish. Through this effort with Google for Startups we hope to support women entrepreneurs in optimising their businesses and building successful startups," Vemuri added.
    PTI
    Tags: #" it said. Mike Kim #91Springboard #a co-working community #Business #Companies #connections #masterclasses #startups #Technology
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 02:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.