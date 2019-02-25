App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

4 more IL&FS Ethiopia employees rescued, return to India

IL&FS arm ITNL through its wholly owned subsidiary, Elsamex SA, has been executing road projects across three sites in Ethiopia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After remaining in captivity for almost three months, four employees of IL&FS Transportation Network (ITNL) have been rescued from Ethiopia and returned to India, the company said.

On November 25, local Ethiopian workers of ITNL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of cash-strapped IL&FS Group, took hostage seven Indian employees for not having received salaries for the previous two months.

Of the seven, three were released from captivity and had returned to India between December 2018 and January 2019, the company said in a statement.

"We have been able to secure safe return of our four employees, working in projects in Ethiopia, to India. These four employees have returned to India on 24 February," ITNL said in a statement.

related news

IL&FS arm ITNL through its wholly owned subsidiary, Elsamex SA, has been executing road projects across three sites in Ethiopia. The company had defaulted on paying both taxes and local employee pensions for past few months.

ITNL's subsidiary has employed close to 800 Ethiopian workers for its three construction sites.

The company said since mid-2018, under its instructions, several of the Indian employees employed by its project companies had returned to India.

IL&FS Group and its various subsidiaries, including ITNL, are facing a liquidity crisis and have defaulted on various debt payments.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #IL&FS Transportation Network #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.