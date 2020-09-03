172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|3-point-analysis-why-govt-has-allowed-airlines-to-operate-with-60-capacity-amid-rising-covid-19-cases-5794931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Why govt has allowed airlines to operate with 60% capacity amid rising COVID-19 cases?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out if this will lead the industry closer to recovery

Moneycontrol News

The aviation ministry has allowed airlines to operate with 60 per cent capacity in the domestic segment with immediate effect.

Domestic flight operations resumed from May 25, after having remained suspended for two months in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gradually, the ministry permitted airlines to operate at one-third capacity, which was then raised to 45 per cent late in June.

But why has the govt increased the limit amid rising COVID-19 cases? Will international passenger flights resume operations? And how far is the industry from the recovery?

Find out answers to all these questions in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 09:44 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Business #India #video

