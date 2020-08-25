3-Point Analysis | Where does Future Retail stand financially after averting default on interest payment?

Breaking the losing run of the last two consecutive sessions, shares of Future Retail closed with a healthy gain of 4.38 percent at Rs 119.25 on the BSE on August 25.

The stock gained a day after the retailer averted default by making interest payments worth $14 million to investors on August 24.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to understand the financial health of Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail after averting the default.