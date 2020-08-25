172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|3-point-analysis-where-does-future-retail-stand-financially-after-averting-default-on-interest-payment-5755261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Where does Future Retail stand financially after averting default on interest payment?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to understand the financial health of Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail after averting the default

Moneycontrol News

Breaking the losing run of the last two consecutive sessions, shares of Future Retail closed with a healthy gain of 4.38 percent at Rs 119.25 on the BSE on August 25.

The stock gained a day after the retailer averted default by making interest payments worth $14 million to investors on August 24.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to understand the financial health of Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail after averting the default.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 10:02 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Future Retail #Kishore Biyani #video

