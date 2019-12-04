3-Point Analysis | Tyche Industries Q2 review

The Q2 performance of Tyche Industries witnessed a strong sequential improvement in top line. This was backed by a mix of pricing and volume growth. The company could be exploring ways to increase capacity utilization after posting near stagnant sales numbers for the last five years.

An operating margin that was ahead of historical numbers suggests that the company could also focus on high margin APIs instead of API intermediates.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on Q2 numbers of the leading producer of glucosamine-based APIs.