3 Point Analysis | Shoppers Stop Q2 Review

Shopper’s stop recorded disappointing Q2, primarily because of revenue degrowth and consequent lack of operating leverage. However, new outlets, a shift in revenue mix from apparel to beauty, omnichannel thrust and scaling up of own brands should augur well for the company in future.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fine print, what’s the outlook going forward and what should be investor’s strategy.

10th