3 Point Analysis | Shoppers Stop Q2 Review

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fine print, what’s the outlook going forward and what should be investor’s strategy.
Shopper’s stop recorded disappointing Q2, primarily because of revenue degrowth and consequent lack of operating leverage. However, new outlets, a shift in revenue mix from apparel to beauty, omnichannel thrust and scaling up of own brands should augur well for the company in future.
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 06:23 pm