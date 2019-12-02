3-Point Analysis | Rain Industries’ quarterly result analysis

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to review the earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.
Rain Industries’ quarterly result showcased some positive trends including the normalisation of segmental margins for carbon products and improving volume trend for CTP business (Coal Tar Pitch).
Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to review the earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 08:33 pm