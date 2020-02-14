App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Outlook on Hindalco Industries

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the impact of the slowdown in global consumption of aluminium and the outlook on the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hindalco Industries has taken a hit as global consumption of aluminium, which is a major revenue earner, declined by 1 percent YoY. Disappointing sales in key markets like Europe, China and India remain a worry for the company, including its international subsidiary Novelis, which earn close to 85 percent of revenues from aluminium.

Hindalco's December quarter results reflected these worries as revenues declined 12 percent.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the impact of the slowdown in global consumption of aluminium and the outlook on the company.

Watch the video for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 09:26 pm

