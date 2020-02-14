3-Point Analysis | Outlook on Hindalco Industries

Hindalco Industries has taken a hit as global consumption of aluminium, which is a major revenue earner, declined by 1 percent YoY. Disappointing sales in key markets like Europe, China and India remain a worry for the company, including its international subsidiary Novelis, which earn close to 85 percent of revenues from aluminium.

Hindalco's December quarter results reflected these worries as revenues declined 12 percent.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the impact of the slowdown in global consumption of aluminium and the outlook on the company.