Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Bharat Electronics: A Contrarian Buy

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of what led to the subdued performance in the previous quarter and what is the outlook on the company going forward.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bharat Electronics stock corrected recently after the company reported poor results for the quarter ended September 2019. The company suffered a setback because of delays in execution and deliveries, which is why it could not book the revenue the Street had expected. What’s interesting is that its stock has come down to attractive valuations and can now be a contrarian investment.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of what led to the subdued performance in the previous quarter and what is the outlook on the company going forward.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 05:39 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #video

