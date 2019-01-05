2019 is set to be a romantic year! Here are the top 10 upcoming romcoms

Joginder Tuteja

2018 wasn't really a year of romcoms as only one film made a dash towards the 100-crore club -- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In fact, there were not many films made either in this genre and the ones that did, their release turned out to be flops. Loveyatri, Namaste England, Dil Juunglee and 5 Weddings are some such examples.

Hence, one looks forward to the trend reversing in 2019. Not just quite a few films belonging to the romcom genre are arriving in the New Year, many stars are featuring in them as well. Here are 10 such romcoms that could make hearts beat in 2019.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga - 1st February

On its announcement, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had seemed like a conventional family comedy-drama that would feature Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as a pair and Anil Kapoor-Juhi Chawla as the elderly 'jodi'. However, the promo threw a surprise as there were clear indications that the film primarily had Sonam Kapoor as the central protagonist with everyone else rallying around. Moreover, the 'raaz ki baat' made quite a few heads turn. Soon enough it was revealed that the film is primarily about same gender love with Regina Cassandra playing Sonam Kapoor's love interest.

Luka Chuppi - 1st March

Kartik Aryan was the star of romcom in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2019. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon has delivered a romcom success in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Now the two would be pairing up for Luka Chuppi which is produced by Dinesh Vijan who had backed Stree last. The film is said to be a fun affair and its shooting has already been completed. The film also marks the Bollywood directorial debut of notable cinematographer Laxman Utekar who has shot films like Blue, English Vinglish, Tevar, Hindi Medium and 102 Not Out amongst others.

Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar - 1st March

Dibakar Banerjee is dabbling in this genre for the first time ever. Though the film's title suggests Bunty aur Babli redux, insiders suggest that Sandeep aur Pinky Faroor is far away from that. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra pair up again for this Yash Raj production after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. The film was originally slated for release last year but was then pushed ahead. Audiences didn't really queue up for Namaste England and hence makers would hope that the response to be far better with Sandeep aur Pinky Faroor

De De Pyaar De - 15th March

Luv Ranjan has been famous for films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and has often been accused of being pro-men. Well, with Tabu pairing up with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De, one waits to see how does this mature drama play up on the big screen. This isn't all as there is a younger love interest too in the form of Rakul Preet Singh who was last seen in Aiyaary. The film marks the directorial debut of editor Akiv Ali who has to his credit romcoms like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, I Hate Luv Storys and of course Luv Ranajn's films.

Mental Hai Kya - 29th March

The very title makes one crackle up in a big way. Time and again one does refer to this phrase in real life and hence it is expected that Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao would fire all cylinders with this romcom affair, Mental Hai Kya. The film's first look posters did bring in the fun element and now one waits to see how director Prakash Rao Kovelamudi from down South would treat this one for an all-India audience.

Arjun Patiala - 3rd May

Producer Dinesh Vijan is on fire in 2019 with multiple films gearing up for release. Arjun Patiala is one such film that has Diljit Dosanjh playing a cop. Kriti Sanon, who has a huge supporter in Dinesh Vijan [Raabta, Luka Chuppi, special song-n-dance appearance in Stree], is the leading lady here while Varun Sharma would also be seen in a full-on comic avtar. Diljit has played a Punjab-based character in each of his Hindi films so far [Udta Punjab, Phillauri, Soorma, Welcome to New York] and with Arjun Patiala his origin is pretty much signified in the title itself.

Student of the Year 2 - 10th May

This one is set to be the biggest of them all when it arrives in May. Earlier, there were plans to bring Student of the Year 2 in 2018 itself. However, producer Karan Johar decided to give the film a good breathing space. Led by Tiger Shroff, the film also marks the big screen debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. One waits to see how careers are built with this film since the first installment shot Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra to overnight fame. Moreover, director Punit Malhotra is also expected to deliver goods yet again after I Hate Luv Storys.

Jabariya Jodi - 17th May

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra would be back on the big screen with Ekta Kapoor's Jabariya Jodi that pairs up him with Parineeti Chopra. A romcom about forced marriages, this one marks the directorial debut of Prashant Singh. The first look poster of the film promises good fun and it looks like a laugh entertainer in the offering. 2019 is going to be the year of reckoning for both Sidharth and Parineeti, and they would indeed be hoping that their pair in Jabariya Jodi (after Hasee Toh Phasee) is expected well.

Dream Girl - Summer 2019 (exact date yet to be decided)

Talk Ayushmann Khurrana and you know for sure that the film with his name attached won't be conventional by any means. That indeed seems to be the case with Dream Girl as well where the first look poster featured Ayushmann draped in a saree. Looks like Ayushmann himself is a 'dream girl' in the story with Nushrat Bharucha as the leading lady. Yet another Ekta Kapoor production, the film is an outing for debutant director Raaj Shaandilyaa who has written films like Welcome Back, Freaky Ali, Bhoomi and Bhaiyaji Superhit in the past.

Made In China - 30th August

Rajkummar Rao brought quite some laughs in Stree even though it was more of a horror-com than romcom. Now he would be seen in an altogether different kind of a stage, setting and get-up (as per insiders, he is playing a pot-bellied man in the film) for Made In China. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan who is repeating his Stree hero in this fun affair. On the other hand, a lot is expected out of Mouni Roy who did make her Bollywood debut with Gold but is now expected to have a far more substantial part in this film, directed by debutant Mikhil Musale.