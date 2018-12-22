App
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2018 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2018 — A year of the underdogs in Bollywood, when small-budget films made big profits

The rising stars of the year have been debutants Ishaan Khatter, Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee
Whatsapp

Big budgets, flashy sets, flamboyant costumes and a dreamy star cast are no more the quintessential requisites of a blockbuster film in Bollywood. 2018 has proved otherwise. It has been a year of underdogs in Bollywood where low-budget films have created maximum impact and reaped maximum profits. Fresh faces, new directors and low budgets have been the order of the day in the Hindi film industry.

If you look back at the year, which big budget or superstar movie would stand out for you? Chances are, none. The year gone by belonged to smaller budget, well-made films, many of which became runaway hits, indicating that the Indian audience may finally be ready to crown content over labels.

While films like Andhadhun, Badhai Ho, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Baaghi 2, Raazi, Hichki raked in big money in India and overseas, the big ticket Bollywood numbers, including the much star-studded Thugs of Hindostan and Race 3, sank without a trace.

What is the kind of money these films made? To start with, Baaghi 2 made Rs 200.5 crore, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety entered the Rs 100-crore club, Raazi made upwards of Rs 115 crore, Badhaai Ho made over Rs 100 crore. There is also last week’s release Kedarnath, that saw Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sarah Ali Khan making her debut, that has already made Rs 53 crore at the box office. The film was made at a budget of Rs 35 crore.

“Content is king and the audience is no longer fooled by pomp. They expect to see good content and stars only take audience to the theatres in the first few days. If there has be to sustainability, there has to be good actors backed by strong content,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

The rising stars of the year have, of course, been debutants Ishaan Khatter, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others like Ayushmaan Khurana and Vicky Kaushal.
First Published on Dec 22, 2018 07:23 pm

tags #Bollywood #Budget #Entertainment

