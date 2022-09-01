English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Suzuki Motorcycle India reports 8.3% rise in August sales

    Domestic sales in August 2022 were at 64,654 units as against 61,809 units in the same month last year, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

    PTI
    September 01, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Thursday reported an 8.3 per cent rise in total sales at 79,559 units in August 2022. The company had sold 73,463 units in the same month last year.

    Domestic sales in August 2022 were at 64,654 units as against 61,809 units in the same month last year, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement. Exports were at 14,905 units last month as compared to 11,654 units in August 2021.

    "With the festive season approaching, we look forward to an overall positive market scenario in terms of demand and supply. Considering the gradual improvement in the availability of semi-conductors, we are confident that the company will be able to retain this sales momentum," SMIPL Managing Director, Satoshi Uchida said.
    PTI
    Tags: #domestic sales #Motorcycle sales #Suzuki Motorcycle
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 07:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.