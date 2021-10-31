Ola Electric postpones purchase window for new scooter orders to December 16

Ola Electric Mobility, the two-wheeler manufacturer linked to cab aggregator Ola, has deferred the purchase window for new orders of its electric Ola S1 scooters to December 16.

The company had earlier stated that the purchase window for fresh orders from "reservers" would open from November 1.

"Reset has been done to ensure minimal wait times between purchase and delivery, and to prioritise existing orders," Ola Electric said in a statement.

"Delivery windows for existing purchase orders remain unchanged," it clarified.

CNBC-TV18 had reported on October 20 that Ola Electric's next phase of sales will be impacted due to delay in test rides and production.

With the deferment announced in opening of purchase window, customers who have reserved the company's electric scooters for Rs 499 will be able to place a purchase order from December 16.

The final payment window for existing orders remains unchanged, and will be enabled after commencement of test rides on November 10.

Notably, Ola Electric's first purchase window opened from September 15-16. The company had opened the purchase of its electric scooters from September 8.

The S1 scooters available at equated monthly installments (EMIs) starting from Rs 2,999 per month.

For Ola S1 Pro, which is the advanced version of the electric scooter, the EMIs start from Rs 3,199.