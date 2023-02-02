English
    Mahindra Electric Mobility merges with parent Mahindra & Mahindra

    Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd (MEML) is now officially merged into the parent company, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M), the auto major said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST
    Mahindra and Mahindra on Thursday said its electric vehicle unit has merged with it.

    The company's Board had undertaken that MEML would merge into M&M with effect from April 1, 2021, to synergise EV development, manufacturing and sales operations, it said.

    The merger process, which has been underway, received the final NCLT approval on January 13, 2023, it added.