Keeway SR250 launched at Rs 1.49 lakh; will take on Hunter 350 and Ronin

A new entrant in the Indian motorcycling scene, Keeway just launched the SR250 for the Indian market. The neo-retro motorcycle is being showcased at the ongoing Auto Expo and gets a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh.

Neo-retros are all the rage these days with a number of bikes already in the market. The Keeway SR250 adds to that number with its own version of that design language. Styling features include the round headlamp complete with LED lighting, a round instrument cluster, a single round tail lamp, a single-piece ribbed seat, and a large 14.2 litre tank and spoked wheels.

Powering the SR250 is a 223cc single-cylinder engine that produces 16 hp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 16 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. These figures are low when compared to its rivals, but the SR250 has one thing going for it. At 120 kg dry, the SR250 is a very lightweight motorcycle.

The suspension comes in the form of conventional telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers in the back. Braking is handled by a 300 mm disc up front and a 210 mm disc in the rear mated to dual-channel ABS.

Priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, the Keeway SR250 will lock horns with the likes of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and TVS Ronin on the upper end of the power spectrum, and the Kawasaki W175 on the lower end. Bookings for the SR250 have begun with the token amount set to Rs 2,000. The company says deliveries are set to start in February.